iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

