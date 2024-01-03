iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

