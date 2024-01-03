iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.55.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
