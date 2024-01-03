iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.55. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.