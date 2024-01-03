Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 216.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

