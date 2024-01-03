Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.