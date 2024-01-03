Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

