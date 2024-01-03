Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Intuit worth $202,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.34.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

