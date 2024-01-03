International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 6.0 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.17. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.