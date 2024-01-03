Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,323 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Down 4.9 %

INTC stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

