Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

About Ingles Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

