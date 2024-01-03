Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $736.92

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.92 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 781.20 ($9.95). Informa shares last traded at GBX 781.20 ($9.95), with a volume of 842,656 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Investec cut Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.87) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 780 ($9.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.27) to GBX 890 ($11.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The firm has a market cap of £10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,092.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($783,394.88). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

