Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

