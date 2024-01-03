Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.50 ($74.18) and last traded at €67.46 ($74.13). Approximately 95,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.58 ($73.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

