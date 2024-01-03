Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as high as C$7.39. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 525,970 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.12983 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

