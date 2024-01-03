HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $618.02

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.02 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 635.50 ($8.09). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 635.50 ($8.09), with a volume of 5,429,534 shares.

HSBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.44) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.44) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.60 ($10.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 618.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,888.89%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

