Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

