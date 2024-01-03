Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,010,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

