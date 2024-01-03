Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE STM opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

