Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 2.5 %

GIS opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

