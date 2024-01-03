Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 712.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,566.67%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

