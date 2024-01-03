Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

