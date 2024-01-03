Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $146.71.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

