Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $131.47.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

