Hemington Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Visa stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.16 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
