Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 1.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.24 ($1.36) and last traded at €1.24 ($1.36). 471,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.22 ($1.34).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.29. The company has a market cap of $365.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

