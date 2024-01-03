Head to Head Survey: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 78.86%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.15%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 7.89 $127.61 million $0.85 17.85 LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.44 -$4.05 million ($0.12) -10.54

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56% LightPath Technologies -11.91% -11.80% -7.59%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

