Head to Head Review: NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) versus InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.68 million 5.01 -$4.78 million N/A N/A InMode $454.27 million 4.06 $161.52 million $2.10 10.58

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMode 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeurAxis and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.

InMode has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.27%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A InMode 36.18% 31.72% 28.43%

Summary

InMode beats NeurAxis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

