Head to Head Contrast: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Premier Financial and MainStreet Bancshares are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 26.28% 10.56% 1.13% MainStreet Bancshares 24.05% 16.15% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Premier Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Premier Financial and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $339.87 million 2.54 $102.19 million $3.26 7.41 MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 2.11 $26.67 million $3.58 6.94

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats MainStreet Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

