Head-To-Head Comparison: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Aligos Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 3.82 -$96.05 million ($1.88) -0.38 SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.53 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.82%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -533.81% -104.34% -70.96% SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -120.36% -69.17%

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics



Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics



SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

