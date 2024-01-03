Head-To-Head Analysis: Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and Medios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.51% 16.08% 7.43% Medios N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henry Schein and Medios’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.69 billion 0.77 $538.00 million $3.36 22.49 Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Henry Schein and Medios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 1 1 5 0 2.57 Medios 0 0 0 0 N/A

Henry Schein currently has a consensus price target of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Henry Schein’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than Medios.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Henry Schein beats Medios on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners, and consulting and other services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

