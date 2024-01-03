HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.90 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

