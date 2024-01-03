HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $296.62 Average PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

HCA stock opened at $275.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

