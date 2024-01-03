HC Wainwright Weighs in on LM Funding America, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for LM Funding America in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.

LM Funding America stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

