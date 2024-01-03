Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

