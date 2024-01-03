Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,452 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 132.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

