Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

HAL opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

