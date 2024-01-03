Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $699.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Graham has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $702.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.65.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

