Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

