Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Price Performance

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.