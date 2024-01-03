Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOL. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

