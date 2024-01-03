GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $78.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMS opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

