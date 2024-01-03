General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Up 2.5 %

GIS opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.