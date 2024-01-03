FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Issued By Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WHD. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

