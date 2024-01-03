FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Lowered by KeyCorp

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

