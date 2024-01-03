Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 2,960 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

