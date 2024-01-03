FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

