Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) Shares Up 13.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.20. 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Frontier Investment Stock Down 14.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment

About Frontier Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 215,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $238,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

See Also

