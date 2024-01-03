Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) Shares Up 13.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.20. 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.20.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
