Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Down 0.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €54.64 ($60.04) and last traded at €54.76 ($60.18). Approximately 43,997 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.10 ($60.55).
Fraport Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.09.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.