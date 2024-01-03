Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

